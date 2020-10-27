Lost’s Maggie Grace Welcomes First Child Using Brent Bushnell!

Maggie Grace has got her first child with husband Brent Bushnell! )

The 37-year old Lost celebrity announced the arrival of her child using an Instagram Story picture. Maggie published a photograph of her newborn infant’s hand using the caption”#WhatImVotingFor.”

Maggie didn’t discharge any other information contain the infant’s gender or as soon as the newborn was created precisely. Maggie declared her pregnancy in March of 2020.

following the pandemic and lockdowns linked to the spread of COVID-19, Maggie known as among the fellow Lost co-stars for not following appropriate societal and physical distancing protocols.

Congratulations back to Maggie along with her husband in their newest addition!

Take a look at the photograph that Maggie Grace submitted to declare the arrival of her child…