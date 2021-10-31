Lost in Space is a science fiction TV series on Netflix which tries to emulate the 1965 released series of the same name. With 2 seasons in its bag so far, it is created by Irwin Allen. The third season of the show will be made available shortly as fans await its release.

Lost in Space started airing with its season 1 back in April 2018. After that, it got renewed for the second season following the receptive response from both critics and fans. Its second season started premiering in December 2019. The third season will commence in a few days so let’s talk about everything we know about it.

Lost In Space Season 3 Release Date, cast, plot

Lost in Space Plot

It’s the year 2046 on Earth and things aren’t looking good for the planet. The planet that boasts on Prosperity is now on the brink of extinction, courtesy of an impact that resulted in the livelihood of Earthlings being wiped out.

Amidst this, the Robinson family is now given a mission which is the 24th mission of the Resolute. Resolute is an interstellar spacecraft that carries numerous selected families to colonize Alpha Centauri Star System. Robinsons are also among these families.

As the Resolute takes off, the families look ahead for a bright future. However, their dreams go crashing when the spaceship collides with an alien robot. This causes the Ship to get breached and ultimately results in families’ evacuation.

Robinsons suffer the most as they get crashed into an unknown habitual planet. Forced to remain in the unknown, they now have to deal with various underlying challenges that this new planet presents to them. Can they survive this ordeal and come out alive? Guess we will find out.

Lost in Space Season 2 Recap

In Lost in Space season 2 recap, after a murder attempt by Hasting, the duo of Maureen and John barely manages to escape. Robinson’s children help them hide. Meanwhile, Adler decides to sacrifice himself so that he could save the scarecrow.

In the last moments, John and Maureen manage to destroy the Resolute. Jupiter then carries them along with the children and gets them through the rift. They realized they had entered into an unknown territory where they spot the Fortuna which disappeared nearly 20 years ago.

Lost in Space Season 3 Release Date

The series’ third season was renewed right after the second season. However, its release got delayed due to COVID. In any case, the 3rd season of Lost in Space is set to release on December 1st, 2021 and it will be available to stream on Netflix.

Like its previous seasons, the series this time will also contain 10 episodes. However, we don’t know for sure if the numbers will remain the same. From what we hear, the series will go ahead and include exactly 10 numbers of episodes.

It will likely continue the story of survivors and probably tell us more about Fortuna. Furthermore, the new location they’ve entered will likely get explored as well. There are so many things unknown and season 3 will likely unveil them.

Lost in Space Season 3 Cast

For Lost in Space season 3 cast, Maureen Robinson’s role will be portrayed by the lead actress of the show Molly Parker. She will be joined by other cast members including Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Tyler Russell, and few others for the third season.

What are your expectations from Lost in Space season 3?