Lori Loughlin Is Feeling a’Wreck’ While Serving Prison Time

Lori Loughlin is allegedly a”mess” while serving time in prison because of her participation at the school admissions scandal, a source told Us Weekly.

“Lori went to prison powerful, she’d her beliefs and the help of her loved ones, however, the very first couple of times and street ahead would be frightening,” the insider told the book. “Lori tried her very best to be courageous and examine the result however there was nothing which will dissipate her anxieties.”

The source continued,”It is just two weeks but she is stressing it. Her head keeps telling her something goes horribly wrong in that her remain may be protracted.”

The Fuller House alum, 56, reported on the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California — the exact same location where Felicity Huffman functioned 11 times in October 2019 — around October 30, Us Weekly affirmed in the moment. Loughlin had been sentenced to 2 weeks of jail, two decades of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 nice in August, after agreeing to a plea bargain for her participation in the admissions scandal. The celebrity plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in May, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the moment. Her spouse, Mossimo Giannulli, plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud for his role in the scandal.

It was initially reported that Laughlin and Giannulli, respectively 57, were detained of March 2019 of paying 500,000 from bribes to receive their brothers Bella Giannulli, respectively 22, along with Olivia Jade Giannulli, respectively 21, admitted into the University of Southern California as team recruits, however neither had actually engaged in the game. They initially plead not guilty, but changed his own plea May 2020 following a judge refused to dismiss the charges brought them up.