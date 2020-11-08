Lori Harvey Gets Probation In Hit-And-Run Case

Exclusive

Lori Harvey‘s Preventing Prison time after copping a plea Bargain in her Hit case… but it Is Likely to be Two years until she Places it behind her for good.

A court officer informs us Steve Harvey‘s daughter seemed in front of a judge this week after cutting a deal with prosecutors… where she pled no contest to a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

On the market, we are told Lori has been sentenced to two decades of probation.

As we told you… prosecutors billed Lori within her knock situation back in January, roughly 3 weeks after she supposedly crushed her Mercedes G-Wagon into a different car and tried to flee the scene.

Police finally nabbed Lori if they discovered her walking down the road a Brief distance in the Crash. While addressing the cops, Lori also FaceTimed her famous dad.

The wreck was super extreme, leaving her G-Wagon reversed about the driver’s hands. Luckily, nobody was severely hurt.

Currently, Lori’s only gotkindly keep her nose clean.