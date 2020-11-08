Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time In Hit-And-Run Incident, Requires 2 decades Of Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time At Hit-And-Run Incident, Requires 2 decades Of Probation

Model and influencer Lori Harvey has avoided jail time at a knock case. According to sources, Lori Harvey allegedly watched a quote that week also issued an no-contest plea to a single misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. Allegedly, she’ll confront a couple of decades of probation.

Back in October 2019, the 23-year-old stepdaughter of comic and mogul Steve Harvey was included in a car collision.

She had been taken into custody about allegations she drifted into a parked car, reversed her G-wagon on, then actually ran from the spectacle. Initially, she had been charged with 2 misdemeanors, 1 count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a police officer, along with a single count of hit and run leading to property damage. Back in January if she looked in court (January 21st) that she pled not guilty.

Lori has made no mention of this episode on social networking. She did post images of a recent visit to Miami alongside other bikini selfies.

Which are your ideas about Lori Harvey’s Legislation? Tell us in the comments.