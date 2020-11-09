Loretta Divine Says A “Waiting To Exhale” Sequel Might Be In The Works

It’s been almost 25 years since the release of the hit film Waiting to Exhale, and fans are still holding out for a sequel. In a recent interview, Loretta Divine revealed that there may be a sequel in the works for the classic film. Loretta said,

“Well I know Terry and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because she’s been trying to get Waiting To Exhale back for so many years. And because it changed so much for everybody. Not just black women but also, so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they use.”

She continued,

“But I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women, and I think that’s going to be coming out so look forward, there’s a lot of stuff that is being developed to look forward to.”

Waiting To Exhale debuted in December, 1995 and became an instant classic. The film was adapted from the 1992 novel titled Waiting To Exhale, written by Terry McMillan. The movie was produced by Terry McMillan and directed by Forest Whitaker. The film was about four African American Women who were close friends and leaned on each other while navigating through the difficulties of love and relationships. The movie starred Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Devine.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of a Waiting To Exhale Sequel? Let us know in the comments below.