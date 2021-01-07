“Lords of Dogtown” Tv set Collection In Performs

IMDB Tv is reportedly building a Television set sequence centered on the 2005 period skateboarding attribute “Lords of Dogtown” and the 2001 documentary that encouraged it.

The 1-hour drama will be established against the 1970s skateboarding scene in southern California and facilities on a hell-elevating teenage girl rising up in the foster care method. She quickly falls in with a crowd of skaters who idolize the famed Zephyr Skateboard Crew.

Kat Candler (“Queen Sugar”) will produce and executive generate alongside Catherine Hardwicke, Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman for Sony Images Television. No air date has however been set.

Resource: Deadline