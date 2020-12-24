Lord Frost: The Brexit correct believer picked to negotiate with Brussels

David Frost is a previous occupation diplomat who was hand-picked by Boris Johnson to guide Britain’s negotiations with Brussels as the nation navigates its remaining break with the European Union.

nlike his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, Lord Frost is a determinedly minimal-important determine who mainly shuns the cameras and almost never speaks in community.

He is, even so, a Brexit accurate believer whom the Primary Minister thought experienced the steely negotiating expertise required to provide a offer.

Born in Derby in 1965 and educated at Nottingham Large School, he went on to examine French and historical past at Oxford, in which he gained a 1st.

Immediately after university he entered the Overseas Place of work, where he was rapid-tracked for advertising, including an early posting to Brussels in 1993.

It was there, seemingly, that the seeds of his Euroscepticism had been sown as he turned disenchanted with the growing European “super state” – while he held his sights very well hidden from colleagues.

The youthful diplomat’s publishing also coincided with Mr Johnson’s time as a journalist in the Belgian capital, wherever he created his identify with posts panning the European forms – even though it is not recorded regardless of whether the two males knew every single other.

Lord Frost’s rise by means of the Overseas Business culminated in his appointment at the age of 41 as the United kingdom ambassador to Copenhagen, followed by a secondment to the Department for Business enterprise, Innovation and Competencies as Britain’s most senior trade plan formal.

His seemingly sleek vocation trajectory nonetheless took an unexpected flip in 2013 when he remaining the Diplomatic Assistance right after additional than 25 several years to become main government of the Scotch Whisky Affiliation.

His views on the EU had been turning out to be more overt as he became a member of the advisory council of the Eurosceptic imagine tank Open up Europe.

When Mr Johnson was appointed overseas secretary by Theresa May well in the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum, he introduced in Lord Frost as his political specific adviser.

A few a long time later, when Mr Johnson succeeded Mrs May well as Primary Minister – having done substantially to make her placement in No 10 untenable – he all over again turned to Lord Frost, making him his main adviser and negotiator on Europe.

In a further indicator of his assurance in him, in June 2020 Mr Johnson declared he would come to be Countrywide Stability Adviser when Sir Mark Sedwill stepped down in September – despite the fact that he has still to acquire up his duties when talks with Brussels go on. He was also made a life peer.

An ally of Mr Johnson’s controversial former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, he yet did not observe him out of No 10 when he significantly departed last month in an inside electric power battle.

