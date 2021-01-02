Look at Gwen Stefani revisit some legendary outfits in ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ songs movie

Gwen Stefani returned with a new solitary titled ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ final thirty day period, and has now followed up with a songs online video to match.

Premiering on YouTube yesterday (January 1), the clip for ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ sees Stefani revisit some of the most iconic outfits of her 35-calendar year job. The singer heralds appears to be like from her early No Question-days with the polka-dot dress she wore in the ‘Don’t Speak’ tunes online video, as effectively as a crop top tracksuit from the ‘Just A Girl’ clip in 1995.

Enthusiasts will also be equipped to location style choices from the ‘Love Angel New music Baby’ period, together with her Japanese-impressed ‘Harajuku Girls’ getup, Alice-In-Wonderland themed outfit from ‘What You Waiting For’ and a black beanie in ode to ‘Hollaback Girls’.

Watch the movie beneath:

“literally just cannot believe that i acquired to revisit the initial previous me,” Stefani wrote on Twitter subsequent the clip’s launch.

“this a single is for all the outdated school and the new school… got a smile on my deal with go in advance and pass it on.”

The launch of ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ marked the singer’s very first first new songs in 4 many years, due to the fact her 2016 LP ‘This Is What The Reality Feels Like’.

She also produced a Christmas album in 2017, showcasing handles of classic music.

In Oct last yr the singer appeared The Tonight Demonstrate Starring Jimmy Fallon for a skit titled ‘Gwen Stefani’s Absent Country’, in which she turned No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Spiderwebs’ into region music.