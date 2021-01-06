Look at Burna Boy accomplish ‘Way Too Big’ on ‘Late Evening With Seth Meyers’

Burna Boy has appeared on the latest episode of Late Evening With Seth Meyers, performing ‘Way Also Big’ from his 2020 album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

Showing on last night’s episode (January 4), Burna Boy donned an all-white outfit and was elevated on a makeshift podium.

Backed by a dwell band, the Nigerian rapper oozed self-assurance as he relayed the song’s themes of his run-in with good results in the audio business, singing “I’m way too large/Way much too significant to be fucking with you, to be fucking with you/Mainly because I’m way too clever/Way as well clever to be falling in your trap”.

Check out Burna Boy’s general performance under:

Burna Boy shock-introduced ‘Twice As Tall’ in August, a several days following saying its launch date and tracklist.

A self-created work, the album featured visitor collaborations with the likes of Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Stormzy, Youssou N’Dour and far more.

As properly as ‘Way Far too Big’, the album featured guide one ‘Wonderful’ together with 13 other tracks.

In Oct 2020, Burna Boy unveiled ’20:10:20′, a tribute to protesters in his indigenous Nigeria who had been killed in the Lagos massacre at the city’s Lekki Toll Gate.

In the song, Burna Boy condemned the police brutality perpetrated by the Special Anti-Theft Squad (SARS).

Providing a assertion at the time of the song’s release, Burna Boy explained, “The proceeds of this track will be made use of to assist people of victims and individuals struggling affliction as a outcome of the Lekki shootings.

“Rest in peace to all the attractive lives lost.”

At the 2020 MOBO Awards last thirty day period, Burna Boy clinched the award for Best Global Act.