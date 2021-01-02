London’s surprise £1.5m firework display condemned as political stunt

Surprise firework shows in London price tag the taxpayer £1.5million — only to be condemned as a political stunt.

The new year spectacle, televised on BBC One, was prepared with Scotland Yard and narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Fireworks have been launched from a barge in the Thames for the party, which was not marketed to hold crowds absent but was viewed by nearly 11million on Television.

Many reported the exhibit was too political as Thames bridges ended up turned blue and yellow in a tribute to the EU, although 300 drones created the shape of a turtle with Africa on its shell.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who signed off the show’s finances, requested on the net: “Anyone else think it was rather good?”

1 critic arrived back again with: “No. You manufactured a NYE celebration political. Disgraceful.”

An additional wrote: “Apart from the pictures, the commentary, the god dreadful singing and largely dodgy musical taste . . . I seriously preferred it.”

Just one mentioned: “This was a opportunity to unite, but you keep on to want to divide us all, disgraceful.”

An additional wrote: “It was a shame. The complete point. Propaganda to fireworks, lights and new music. Wish we hadn’t viewed it, like numerous others I know.”

Mr Khan’s spokesman explained: “It mirrored some of the defining times of a pretty complicated 12 months for our town and region.”

