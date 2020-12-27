London’s coronavirus case rate rose in every borough in week leading up to Christmas

he rate of new coronavirus cases has gone up in every borough in the capital.

Havering has the highest rate of new infections, with 1199.8 cases per 100,000.

Camden has the lowest, with just 468.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

The figures, for the seven days to December 23, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

Data for the most recent four days (December 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. The list is based on Public Health England data published on December 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

London was not alone in the rise in new cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 282 (90%) have seen a rise in case rates and 33 (10%) have seen a fall.

Worryingly, the three areas with the highest rise in case rates in England were in Essex.

Brentwood in Essex has the highest rate in England, with 1,111 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 23 – the equivalent of 1,442.5 cases per 100,000 people. This is up steeply from 886.8 in the seven days to December 16.

Epping Forest, also in Essex, has the second highest rate, up from 971.2 to 1,388.1, with 1,828 new cases. Thurrock, again in Essex, is in third place, where the rate has risen from 1,066.9 to 1,330.7, with 2,320 new cases.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases per 100,000 in the seven days to December 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 16.

Hackney and City of London 789.4, (2296), 526.7, (1532)

City of Westminster 485.2, (1268), 292.7, (765)

Kensington and Chelsea 480.4, (750), 314.5, (491)

Hammersmith and Fulham 590.9, (1094), 378.1, (700)

Wandsworth 731.0, (2410), 450.1, (1484)

Lambeth 710.0, (2315), 476.0, (1552)

Southwark 704.1, (2245), 432.2, (1378)

Tower Hamlets 937.4, (3044), 671.9, (2182)

Islington 631.8, (1532), 440.5, (1068)

Camden 468.8, (1266), 312.6, (844)

Brent 619.8, (2044), 403.3, (1330)

Ealing 577.8, (1975), 378.3, (1293)

Hounslow 644.9, (1751), 409.5, (1112)

Richmond upon Thames 550.5, (1090), 354.0, (701)

Kingston upon Thames 579.7, (1029), 492.9, (875)

Merton 734.0, (1516), 493.8, (1020)

Sutton 678.9, (1401), 489.9, (1011)

Croydon 727.9, (2815), 506.8, (1960)

Bromley 826.6, (2747), 539.2, (1792)

Lewisham 656.9, (2009), 477.0, (1459)

Greenwich 695.6, (2003), 510.2, (1469)

Bexley 1030.7, (2559), 739.9, (1837)

Havering 1199.8, (3114), 1043.0, (2707)

Barking and Dagenham 1010.3, (2151), 841.2, (1791)

Redbridge 1032.4, (3151), 901.0, (2750)

Newham 855.5, (3021), 689.5, (2435)

Waltham Forest 903.3, (2502), 698.6, (1935)

Haringey 769.8, (2068), 543.5, (1460)

Enfield 920.6, (3073), 707.0, (2360)

Barnet 685.3, (2713), 425.9, (1686)

Harrow 660.9, (1660), 508.8, (1278)