Londoner’s Diary: Bellingcat main Elliot Higgins suggests ‘our profile is the only issue that protects us’

( Eliot Higgins, British investigative journalist / AFP by using Getty Visuals )

Elliot Higgins, the founder of investigative web site Bellingcat, suggests he and his team’s only system to protect them selves from all those who they write about “is to be as large profile as doable.”

“The only way to get realistic defense – I can not put myself in a safe and lock the door – is to be out there so people know [if something happens]”, Higgins explained to The Londoner.

Bellingcat strike the headlines with its investigations into the war in Ukraine and the downing of flight MH17 in 2014.

But its operate has made it a concentrate on, he says, of “the Russians and the nutters.” But he’s much more worried of the latter, who, he fears, are far more very likely to “turn up at party and stab you.”

Higgins, who spoke to the Londoner as aspect of the 2020 World wide web Summit, claims that Russia has “tried to hack our e-mail repeatedly”.

He also claimed his mom was doorstepped by Russia Right now (RT) in 2017: "It was pretty weird and invasive. She was really upset by it." RT were approached for remark.

Higgins said when he goes to resorts he usually does not consume at their restaurants for security causes. This does not always get the job done in his favour. “I was staying at a resort in Amsterdam,” he claimed, “when there was a knock on the doorway at 9 o’clock”. Higgins opened to see a male in a match with a name badge who reported “Oh Mr Higgins, you have stayed in this article right before, we’d like to give you these cookies.”

That manufactured higgins suspicious. “I imagined ‘ I’ve no idea who that individual was’. Any individual could have set on a name badge. I ended up throwing in them in the bin. The up coming early morning a different supervisor came up to me and stated ‘I hope you relished the free of charge cookies’. I imagined ‘ah shit.’”

Now Bellingcat’s operate is commonly employed at the Worldwide Criminal Court, though Higgins is producing a book, We are Bellingcat, posted upcoming year, which is about the website and their open up supply investigation.