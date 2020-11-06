London Restaurants Delivering Takeaway During Lockdown

It’ll come as no surprise that the second national lockdown will put an enormous strain on the already-suffering hospital industry.

So, we at GLAMOUR want to shine a light on the brilliant, local, independently-owned or family-run restaurants across London that are pivoting to delivery and takeaway during this tough time.

We love a Maccers or Nando’s as much as the next gal, but London, it’s time to support our amazing local restaurants. Besides, getting a takeaway is an excellent form of self-care, and we could all do with a little bit more of that right now.

From Barbican to Balham and Kensington to Canary Wharf, these are some of the best restaurants to order from right now…

The best London restaurants delivering brunch to your door, to satisfy your breakfast cravings

Romulo Café, Kensington

Trust us when we say the Filipino food at Romulo is out of this world – order hungry, because you’ll want to try as many dishes as possible (but you absolutely must try the char-grilled stuffed squid). Available for delivery within 2 miles of the restaurant via Just Eat, Uber Eats or Deliveroo.ORDER NOW

Zuaya, Kensington

This Latin American-inspired restaurant is now available on Deliveroo and Uber Eats, serving up a variety of delicious tapas dishes, such as wagyu beef shortrib bao, tuna avocado tacos and tuna tataki with yuzu mayo.ORDER NOW

Donna Sofia, Highbury

Highbury’s beloved Da Mario deli opened its first restaurant, Donna Sofia, back in the summer, and their delicious range of antipasti, pasta, mains and pizzas are available via Deliveroo and Just Eat. North London, this Italian restaurant is not one to be missed.ORDER NOW

Breakfast En Bread, Hackney

The popular Barge House in Hackney is helping people to enjoy brunch at home with a DIY version of its absolutely legendary loaded bread loaves. Breakfast En Bread comes in four delicious flavours (The Original, The Vegetarian, The Au-Barge Vegan and the Smokey Salmon) and source ingredients from London’s best local fishmongers and free-range butchers. The perfect lockdown brunch.ORDER NOW

Hot Stone, Islington

For those looking for a stylish sushi supper at home, Islington favourite Hot Stone is offering delivery across north London. With a selection of maki rolls, sushi and sashimi and hot dishes (that Kobe beef is calling our name), sushi lovers of north London are in for a treat. Order on Deliveroo, Supper or via the website.ORDER NOW

Rasa N16, Stoke Newington

This local favourite, situated amongst the hustle and bustle of Stoke Newington Church Street, is thankfully available for takeaways (collection and delivery via Uber Eats) during lockdown. The vegetarian South Indian dishes are warming, hearty and authentic; perfect for a cosy winter’s night in – don’t miss the thakkali curry with a side of paratha. ORDER NOW

Salvation in Noodles, Finsbury Park

A beloved noodle shack, SIN serves up the tastiest Vietnamese and Thai dishes this side of the Thames. Don’t miss the crispy chicken wings.ORDER NOW

Wine & Rind, Tottenham

Cheese lovers unite: Tottenham’s first cheese shop is catering to your brie needs at home by delivering boxes packed with artisan cheeses from the UK, homemade family-size sourdough loaves, selected snacks and paired with natural and independent matching wines. Owner and north London cheese queen Holly Chaves curates all orders from Tuesday to Saturday for next day delivery. Her famous toasties are also available for collection at Holcombe Market and on Uber Eats from Wednesday to Saturday.ORDER NOW

Take Cuvée, Finsbury Park

The meal delivery branch of Cuvée’s lockdown-proof portfolio, menus will change daily and will be available to order for same-day delivery in London alongside natural wine pairings. A sample menu sees the mouthwatering likes of roast chicken and tarragon pot pie or pumpkin, lentil and Devon blue pot pie, alongside scones, soup, veg side dishes and sticky toffee pudding.ORDER NOW

Namaaste, Camden/ Fitzrovia/ Highgate

Award-winning chef Sabbir Karim has reopened his two well-loved restaurants, Namaaste Kitchen in Camden and Salaam Namaste in Fitzrovia alongside opening a new restaurant focusing in all Indian street food in Highgate called Namaaste Highgate. All three restaurants are now offering delivery and takeaway (available on UberEats & Deliveroo), so us lucky Londoners can tuck into traditional curries and culinary favourites. ORDER NOW

Wing Shack Co., Canary Wharf

Wing Shack Co. have just opened a new delivery kitchen to bring their insanely good wings to Canary Wharf. Alongside their poultry-based menu, they are also set to introduce their 100% plant-based menu, titled Vegan Shack by Wing Shack Co. Diners can expect a whole host of plant-powered bites including jackfruit wings, jackfruit burgers, seitan burgers, loaded fries and fries. Yum.ORDER NOW

Pophams, Islington/ Hackney

Craving some sweet or savoury baked breakfast goods to see you through that morning Zoom meeting? Pophams has got you covered, from lemon and quince pastries to Marmite, spring onion and Schlossberger cheese twists.ORDER NOW

Angelina, Dalston

Pre-order via their website for takeaway and delivery up to 2.5 miles of the restaurant. Angelina’s hugely popular eight-course takeaway tasting menu is set to make a comeback this month, after a sell-out launch during the first lockdown. Offering eight Japanese and Italian-style tasting courses at just £34, the menu is the perfect lockdown treat for a special night in.ORDER NOW

Ace Pizza, Hackney

These pizzas are famous for being some of the best in east London, normally found being devoured by hungry punters in The Pembury Tavern. Available for delivery and collection via the Five Points On Tap app, meat-eaters will love the ‘Double Pepperoni’ with fior di latte, pecorino, oregano and sesame crust, while veggies should definitely try the ‘N’dont Ya’ with homemade vegan ‘nduja, tenderstem broccoli and vegan mozzarella.ORDER NOW

Pastificio Al Dente, Fitzrovia/ Hackney/ Waterloo

A firm favourite for fresh, handmade pasta using recipes sourced from Italy’s best regions at affordable prices, Pastificio Al Dente is available to order via Deliveroo and available across a number of postcodes. If you order one thing, make it the carbonara – which uses guanciale from Bassiano in Lazio and pecorino from the best provider in Italy.ORDER NOW

Stem & Glory, Barbican

Plant-powered food that doesn’t compromise on flavour? Yes, please. The menu is diverse as it is delicious, from baked tofu yakatori to lentil arancini ‘meatballs’. Yum.ORDER NOW

Urban Greens, St James’s Park

Need a nutritious lunchtime pick-me-up? Urban Greens are quite possibly the best salads we’ve ever tried. Choose from ten different salads using the freshest ingredients and delicious flavours – we love the ‘Beets by Urban’ with quinoa, beet hummus, avocado, blanched broccoli, pea shoots, ginger pickled carrots, fresh parsley and topped with toasted seeds. The owners are three young entrepreneurs who left the city life to open a cool eatery with a fun vibe and carefully curated menu.ORDER NOW

Koya, Soho/ The City

Koya is continuing to deliver its much-loved handmade udon noodles and dashi to hungry Londoners, with delectable dishes such as rice donburi, tempura and Kakuni pork belly. Available to click and collect, via Deliveroo and with the Big Night app from 12th November (order with Big Night and get a special Japanese Furoshiki scarf wrap to keep!)ORDER NOW

Benares, Mayfair

Fine-dining Indian food delivered across London – think: delicious samosas, chaats and momos, spiced tandoor meats and seafood, rich curries and sharing biryanis, as well as sides of black daal, buttery naans and fluffy rice. Delivery via Benares’s own service, Supper, UberEats, Just Eat or Deliveroo.ORDER NOW

Crudo Cevicheria, Fitzrovia

Crudo is London’s first build-your-own cevicheria where guests can create their own ceviche bowls choosing from a range of delicious fish and vegan options. Their mission is to bring fresh and healthy flavours of Latin America to Londoners – the perfect healthy lockdown lunch.ORDER NOW

Ormer, Mayfair

Ormer at Home is bringing the restaurant experience to your home this lockdown, thanks to its high quality ingredients plus picture-perfect presentation. Expect expertly executed British dishes using seasonal produce from land and sea, freshly foraged vegetables and an impressive ‘Sunday Special’ sharing roast for two. Fine wines, beer, pre-batched artisan cocktails and champagne are also available. Order directly from the restaurant, via Supper or Deliveroo. ORDER NOW

Egg Run, The City

Brand new egg concept, EggRun, has started delivery in advance of its first store opening in the City post-lockdown. Classics in a brioche bun include scrambled eggs with caramelised onions, cheddar, chives and EggRun’s secret sauce; and the TacoRun with scrambled eggs, feta cheese, onion and lettuce – both come with the options of vegan eggs and cheese. There’s tasty burgers with all the trimmings, too. Delivering to Covent Garden, Holborn, St John’s Wood, Mayfair, Fitzrovia, Clerkenwell and part of the City of London and Primrose Hill.ORDER NOW

XR, Marylebone

Marylebone favourite XR is set to see you through lockdown with its out-of-this-world menu of small plates and sharing dishes – plus one of the best Sunday roasts in London – available for collection and delivery via Supper and Deliveroo. Choose from the likes of burrata with figs, candied walnuts and balsamic; XR fried chicken with Sriracha mayo; and sharers such as lobster linguine or a 1kg butter roasted tomahawk steak. Order online via Supper and Deliveroo or collect from the restaurant.ORDER NOW

En Root, Brixton

A south London favourite for plant-powered dishes packed with flavour, En Root is all about healthy, hearty grub with a Gujarati twist. Think delicious wraps, dhals and curries perfect for a wholesome lockdown lunch.ORDER NOW

Tupi, Elephant & Castle/ Croydon/ Peckham

Looking for a lockdown brunch with a twist? Look no further than this South American brunch, delivering across south London via Uber Eats and Deliveroo. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a vegan, meat-lover or veggie, and head’s up: their smoothies are hangover cures in a bottle.ORDER NOW

Larry’s, Peckham

Larry’s is a much-loved coffee shop, bar and restaurant and will be open throughout lockdown, operating as a takeaway throughout the week. Order a coffee and baked goods in the morning until 11am, after which it’s fresh sandwiches, as well as daily comfort dishes available for pick-up between 5-8pm (mmmm, that aubergine parmigiana).ORDER NOW

Love Triangle, Balham

Love Triangle was born out of the first lockdown – the owners all lost their jobs and wanted to create something that could truly serve lockdown and beyond, and give back to the community. So, a delivery/ pick up pizza place with a conscience was born. Delicious Neopolitan-style pizzas are delivered on e-bikes and for every pizza ordered, a meal will be donated to the local foodbank. Over 4500 meals have been donated so far. ORDER NOW