London Covid cases by borough revealed amid hopes capital’s second wave may have peaked

ovid-19 cases fell in eight boroughs, according to the latest weekly figures, raising hopes that the second wave in London may have peaked.

They show the number of confirmed cases down in a swathe of south west London, with the biggest drop in Richmond of just over 16 per cent in the week to January 6.

However, Covid rates remain high across the capital and the case figures have been particularly volatile over the Christmas period so it is too early to tell that the second wave has definitively peaked in the capital.

The latest figures still make grim reading with:



Twenty-four borough areas still seeing weekly increases, though five of them of less than two per cent including Westminster (0.7 per cent), Tower Hamlets (0.9 per cent), Havering (one per cent), Hillingdon (1.1 per cent) and Redbridge (1.5 per cent)

Fifteen boroughs still having a seven-day Covid rate of more than 1,000 new cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 6, with Barking and Dagenham the worst at 1,569.2, followed by Newham on 1,406.3 and Redbridge 1,381.9, with east London remaining the hardest hit area

There were 90,270 cases in London in the week to January 6, down from just under 100,000 in the week to January 4, with the seven-day rate falling respectively to 1,007.3 from 1115.5

The seven-day rate is dropping more sharply among people aged under 60, down to 1,036.4, and a worryingly high figure still of 859.1 for individuals aged 60 and over who are more likely to suffer severe disease if they get infected

Many hospitals across the capital are struggling to cope with the surge in Covid patients, with 6,050 admissions in the week to January 9, taking the total number in hospital to 7,799 as of January 11, with 1,073 so ill that they are on ventilators.

A rise in hospital admissions tends to happen around two to three weeks after a surge in cases so the number of Covid patients is expected to go up even further, with inevitably more fatalities.

So the Government is in a race to vaccinate around 14 million people aged 70 and over, care home residents and staff, frontline care and health staff, as well as other vulnerable individuals by mid-February while seeking to reverse the rise in the epidemic.

The full figures show that in Richmond there were 1085 cases in the week to January 6, down 210 (16.2%) with a rate of 547.9, in Merton 1841 cases, down 253 (12.1%) with a rate of 891.3, Bromley 3158 cases, down 373 (10.6%) with a rate of 950.2, Sutton 2000 cases, down 181 (8.3%) with a rate of 969.2, Kingston 1286 cases, down 98 (7.1%) with a rate of 724.5, Barnet 3747 cases, down 150 (3.8%) with a rate of 946.5, Harrow 2298 cases, down 80 (3.4%) with a rate of 915, and Wandsworth 2482 cases, down five (0.2%) with a rate of 752.9.

Westminster saw 1472 cases, up 10 (0.7%) with a rate of 563.3, Tower Hamlets 3788 cases, up 32 (0.9%) with a rate of 1,166.5, Havering 3140 cases, up 30 (1%) with a rate of 1,209.8, Hillingdon 3032 cases, up 33 (1.1%) with a rate of 988, Redbridge 4218 cases, up 64 (1.5%) with a rate of 1,381.9, Camden 1772 cases, up 44 (2.5%) with a rate of 656.2, Enfield 4096 cases, up 108 (2.7%) with a rate of 1,227.1, Hammersmith and Fulham 1332 cases, up 41 (3.2%) with a rate of 719.4, Bexley 2945 cases, up 96 (3.4%) with a rate of 1,186.1, Haringey 2770 cases, up 91 (3.4%) with a rate of 1,031.1, Hackney and City of London 2601 cases, up 95 (3.8%) with a rate of 894.3, and Waltham Forest 3149 cases, up 185 (6.2%) with a rate of 1,136.9.