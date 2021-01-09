London anti-lockdown protesters warned to ‘stay at home’ or hope law enforcement motion

ny Londoners preparing on participating in anti-lockdown protests this weekend have been warned to count on the extensive arm of the law.

Inspite of this, its social media accounts have termed for “thousands” to sign up for the newest march.

Anti-lockdown Hyde Park protest – in shots Police handcuff and detain a protester in Hyde Park, London PA Law enforcement lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of previous Labour leader PA Law enforcement discuss to protesters in Hyde Park PA A protester in Hyde Park, London PA Law enforcement handcuff and detain a protester in Hyde Park PA Law enforcement handcuff and detain a protester PA Law enforcement direct absent Piers Corbyn PA A protester in Hyde Park PA Police at the anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park in London PA A protester in Hyde Park PA Police in Hyde Park in London as protesters gather PA Law enforcement in Hyde Park in London as protesters assemble PA

The Metropolitan Police has responded with an open letter expressing the force is “aware” of the prepared action and reminding people today to try to remember their obligation to many others through the wellness criss.

In its assertion the drive suggests it “strongly advises persons not to show up at any collecting, for the protection of yourselves and other folks, adding: “We are nevertheless in the center of a global pandemic.”

It continues: “Police officers will just take correct enforcement motion exactly where necessary.

“It is your accountability to look at the existing posture and make sure you are not committing an offence by being involved in a accumulating.

“We urge anybody arranging a collecting to notify your local police.”

It will come right after the Achieved warned that Londoners breaching Covid laws were being “increasingly very likely to face fines”.

Folks not carrying masks when they ought to be “and without having fantastic reason” can also predicted to be “fined – not reasoned with”.