Logan Paul Sued More than Suicide Forest Hanging Person Video clip

Logan Paul‘s reckless filming of a dead physique hanging in a Japanese forest torpedoed a movie he was signed on to star in, and it value the production company thousands and thousands … this according to a new lawsuit.

Planeless Photographs just submitted match from the YouTuber, claiming they’d inked a deal with him in 2016 to make a motion picture — starring Logan as a fictionalized model of himself — named ‘Airplane Method,’ which was meant to be a spoof on contemporary-day trend-setters, like the Paul brothers and other social media people.

According to the docs, received by TMZ, Planeless statements they were all established to have Logan star in, publish and assist develop the flick, and he’d agreed to assistance get other influencers onboard as very well, like Jake Paul, Juanpa Zureta, Nick Bateman, Amanda Cerny and other individuals. The plan was that they’d distribute it through YouTube and other social media platforms — through reported influencers’s web pages — in a new, groundbreaking way to current market and monetize the movie.

Planeless even states Google inked a $3 million licensing offer with them for the motion picture — but they assert it all came crashing down when Logan foolishly filmed himself in Aokigahara, Japan (otherwise known as the “suicide forest”), where he documented the hanging demise of a gentleman up shut. You know what occurred right after that on his end, but according to Planeless’ assert, they say his boneheaded go absolutely destroyed the motion picture deal.

Planeless alleges Logan intentionally posted the suicide online video understanding it would destroy their offer, but he did it anyway. Confident enough, Planeless says Google tore up their agreement … which still left them out upwards of $3 million — some thing they are now declaring Logan owes them.