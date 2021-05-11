Log Horizon Season 4 Release Date, Cast & Story Details

One of the first modern isekai, Log Horizon just concluded in March in this year. Produced by Studio Deen, the plot focuses on an online massively multiplayer online game Elder Tale. If you’re familiar with another anime “Sword Art Online” then you will have no problems understanding the concept of Log Horizon.

While not as popular as SAO, Log Horizon over the years has accumulated a very dedicated fanbase. After all the show has been around since 2013 and even after 7 years it doesn’t seem like the show will face the axe.

With season 3 concluded, the talks of season 4 are in speculations. Log Horizon follows the novel of the same name and there is still a lot of material left in the novel for anime to cover. As season 4 comes out we will see more from the world of Elder Tale and its inhabitants. Let’s find out the release date, cast, and story for Log Horizon season 4.

Log Horizon Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Story

At the time of writing this blog, no official announcement related to the Log Horizon season 4 release date has been made available. However, fans expect the next season to arrive because the anime has found its success in both Japan and across the globe. There could be a delay of multiple years in the production of Log Horizon season 4.

If you look at the history of this anime, you will notice that there was a huge delay between seasons 2 and 3. So it’s likely that season 4 will share a similar fate. However, the possibility of season 4’s arrival is pretty much high at this point.

Shiroe is Main Character of Anime

It is possible that Studio Deen would like to wait for some more novel volumes to release and then resume the show. Or in another scenario, they can release the next season shortly because last season only spanned over 12 episodes. In any case from what transpired from season 3, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of season 4.

Log Horizon Season 4 Cast

We do not have any official information on the cast right now but general speculations suggest that current members will reprise their roles. This speculation stems from the fact that the cast has been loyal to the show even after extended delays.

Jad Saxton and Mike Yager who have been voicing the characters of Akatsuki and Shiroe will likely return for next season. Similarly, we can expect to see Luci Christian and Maggie Flecknoe back in action for an upcoming outing of Log Horizon.

The Story Takes Place in Elder Tale

Log Horizon Season 4 Story

The anime Log Horizon is following its novels as source material. We can expect the show to include the story from these novels for next season. Season 3 saw Akatsuki and co defeating Eirenus Genius in the climax as they freed all adventurers.

Season 3 adapted the elements from volume 12 titled “Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table” and bits from novel 13. Incidentally, the name of the third season is the same as volume 12.

In season 4, the story can follow volume 14 of the novel “Twilight Orphan” and continue with the story.

What are your expectations from Log Horizon season 4? Will it be able to surpass its previous releases? Comment your thoughts down below. To get the latest updates on anime and manga releases, follow our social media channels.