Lockdown in NI ‘a consequence of underfunding and serious lack of nurses’

The most up-to-date devastating Covid-19 lockdown is a immediate end result of the huge lack of nurses in Northern Eire, it has been claimed.

he Royal Higher education of Nursing (RCN) has said the health service is unable to cope with the surge in patient figures thanks to underfunding and a “entire failure” to ensure there are more than enough nurses in Northern Eire.

It will come as a virology professional warned Northern Ireland is “in the worst position it has at any time been in” and is likely to endure at the very least a few months of lockdown.

