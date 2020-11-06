Lizzo’s TikTok Videos Concerning Waiting For Your Election Outcomes

We are officially on day four of awaiting the presidential election outcomes, also like most of us,” Lizzo is awaiting them. Even the 32-year old singer was keeping a close watch on the electoral college map because the nation waits for the last votes to come from crucial countries such as Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and she has been recording her journey TikTok. I mean, all of us can use a laugh right now, right? By discussing”live footage of me checking out the information this morning” for her Nevada response, it is reasonable to suppose Lizzo knows precisely how most individuals are feeling in this time. Should you want a fast diversion from anxiety scrolling, then check out Lizzo’s TikToks ahead.