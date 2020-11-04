Lizzo Sends Inspiring Election Day Message While Posing Nude

“I think in fairness, equality, and a comprehensive elimination of faith in areas where it doesn’t belong. Let faith reside in the churches and places of worship… the silent prayer chambers, the joyous congregations. . And from Congress,” that the”Great as Hell” celebrity lasted. “I think so much, and when I think it’s one day that I could view it. It might not be tomorrow may not be now, but it’ll be if we remain triggered”

To complete the singer told her followers,”All of the people, ALL individuals, despise it. Today’s the final day to vote. Remain in line, remain informed and thank YOU for retirement ”

Within the last couple of months, Lizzo has revealed her patriotism through several star spangled fashion minutes.

weekly, the 32-year old dressed as her model of Uncle Sam, sharing with a photograph of her flag bra and reddish curly locks. She captioned the film,”Auntie Sam realness – RECLAIMING MY TIME MY COUNTRY MY RIGHTS.”

She shared a movie of herself falling her off ballot from the red, blue and white outfit.