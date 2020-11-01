Lizzo Hilariously Dresses Up since the Fly That Landed on Mike Pence

Forget”great”–Grammy winner Lizzo is sense soar as hell from her Halloween costume.

About Oct. 31, the”Juice” singer shot into her Instagram Story to flaunt the outfit she selected for its spooky holidayseason. Rather than dressing like a more customary animal (say, a cat or a mouse) Lizzo made a decision to pull out all of the stops and rock that a fly costume.

Plus it was not just any fly that the singer had been portraying. This specific insect would be the one which stumbled upon Vice President Mike Pence‘s head through his disagreement Kamala Harris. The episode sparked a lot of memes, and an opening section of Saturday Night Live.

Along with images of her dressed because the fly,” Lizzo created a picture of her twerking in addition to this VP’s mind, put to the tune”I Don’t F–k With You” with Large Sean. The artist stuck”I Voted” stickers to her costume, so supporting her fans to get out and cast their ballot at the upcoming presidential elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3.