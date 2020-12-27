Liverpool XI vs West Brom: Confirmed group news, predicted lineup and most current injuries record

Summer season signing Thiago Alcantara is back in the mix, as are James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, and with the likes of Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for lengthier durations, the trio shifting closer to comprehensive health is a main raise for Jurgen Klopp.

As much as this weekend is involved, Mo Salah will certainly return to the starting up XI, obtaining scored two objectives off the bench in the 7- hammering of Crystal Palace previous weekend.

In contrast to quite a few of their rivals to the top of the desk, the Reds were being not in Carabao Cup motion in midweek and so have experienced sufficient relaxation in advance of this activity.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah

