Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed group information, starting off lineup, most recent injuries for currently

Takumi Minamino commences in advance of Salah in the front three this afternoon, with Jurgen Klopp producing a few changes in complete from the aspect that defeat Spurs.

Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner all keep on being out, even though Naby Keita is considered suit ample to get started.

Younger Curtis Jones drops to the bench despite a wonderful outing on Wednesday, along with aforementioned youngster Rhys Williams.

Starting off XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Minamino, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Jones, R Williams, Phillips, N Williams

