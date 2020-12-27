Liverpool vs West Brom Reside: Stream, Television set channel, teams as Mane, Salah and Firmino get started

Fantastic AFTERNOON

Welcome to our are living blog of Liverpool against West Brom in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have the opportunity to go five details crystal clear at the major of the Leading League this afternoon, possessing spent a 3rd consecutive Xmas Working day at the prime of the desk.

The Reds have dropped just after in the league so far this season and put on a ruthless display very last time out, hitting 7 earlier Crystal Palace eight times in the past.

West Brom in the meantime have gained just at the time so far this season, and deal with a challenging check right now at the household of the Champions.

The Baggies dropped 3- at home last time out to West Midlands rivals Aston Villa, in what was Sam Allardyce’s initially recreation in demand.

West Brom followers will consider some hope into today’s match although, as Allardyce is the very last away supervisor to acquire a league game at Anfield with Crystal Palace, all the way back in April 2017.

The Baggies also took a position from Manchester City in their past away sport, and Slaven Bilic’s very last activity in cost, and will be hoping for a equally defensively audio effectiveness today.

Kick off is at 4.30pm and team news is coming up in half an hour.