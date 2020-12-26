Liverpool vs West Brom: Prediction, Television channel, stay stream, crew news, kick-off time, h2h success, odds

The champions have seemed back to their good most effective in current months, hammering Crystal Palace 7- past weekend – and Leicester’s attract with Manchester United, coupled with Chelsea’s defeat at Arsenal, indicates Liverpool can now capitalise at Anfield.

Unlike numerous of their rivals to the best stop of the division, Jurgen Klopp’s guys were being not in Carabao Cup motion in midweek, so ought to be completely ready to go towards the Baggies.

That could spell poor news for new boss Sam Allardyce as he appears to get his 1st factors on the board considering the fact that changing Slaven Bilic previously this month.

Day, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs West Brom is scheduled for a 4:30pm kick-off on Sunday, December 27.

The sport will be played in entrance of 2,000 admirers at Anfield, a person of only two Premier League grounds presently authorized to host supporters.

How to view Liverpool vs West Brom

Tv set channel: The match will be televised on Sky Athletics.

Stay stream: Sky Athletics subscribers will be capable to observe the match on-line through the web-site or Sky Go application.

Liverpool vs West Brom team information

Liverpool welcomed Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri back to teaching right after injuries this 7 days but none are expected to be in good shape plenty of to begin.

Mo Salah is most likely to return to the starting off XI, possessing scored two aims off the bench in the demotion of Palace.

Liverpool vs West Brom prediction: 4- dwelling earn

It is challenging to see nearly anything other than another rampant Liverpool display to give all those fortunate enough to be in attendance a belated Xmas present.

That explained, the recreation is one thing of a no cost strike for Allardyce’s men – the dwelling fixtures in opposition to Leeds and Arsenal which abide by will certainly be the priority.

Leading League head to head (h2h) background and effects



Attracts: 6

West Brom wins: 4

Very last meeting: West Brom 2-2 Liverpool (April 21, 2018)

Liverpool vs West Brom odds and betting strategies (topic to change)

Liverpool to get: 1/6

Draw: 17/2

West Brom to earn: 21/1

