Liverpool vs West Brom: Prediction, Television channel, dwell stream, workforce information, kick-off time, h2h, odds – preview

The champions have looked back to their excellent ideal in modern weeks, hammering Crystal Palace 7- final weekend.

Unlike several of their rivals in direction of the top rated stop of the division, Jurgen Klopp’s gentlemen had been not in Carabao Cup motion in midweek, so must be rain to go from the Baggies.

That could spell bad news for new boss Sam Allardyce as he looks to get his very first points on the board due to the fact replacing Slaven Bilic earlier this month.

Linked

Liverpool vs West Brom is scheduled for a 4:30pm kick-off on Sunday, December 27.

The video game will be played in entrance of 2,000 fans at Anfield, just one of only two Premier League grounds now permitted to host supporters.

Television channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports activities.

Are living stream: Sky Sports activities subscribers will be able to enjoy the match on the net by using the web site or Sky Go app. Breaking NEWS Arsenal ‘absolutely’ in Premier League relegation battle, insists West Brom manager Sam Allardyce

Liverpool welcomed Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri again to instruction following harm this week but none are predicted to be healthy adequate to begin.

Mo Salah is likely to return to the starting XI, owning scored two ambitions off the bench in the demotion of Palace.

Prediction: Liverpool 4- West Brom

It is difficult to see just about anything other than yet another rampant Liverpool display screen to give those people fortunate sufficient to be in attendance a belated Xmas present.

That claimed, the game is anything of a cost-free strike for Allardyce’s gentlemen – the property fixtures against Leeds and Arsenal which comply with will undoubtedly be the precedence.

Premier League head to head (h2h) historical past and effects

Liverpool wins: 14

Draws: 6

West Brom wins: 4

Last assembly: West Brom 2-2 Liverpool (April 21, 2018)

Bettings odds and suggestions (subject matter to improve)

Liverpool to win: 2/13

Attract: 10/1

West Brom to acquire: 26/1

We may perhaps get paid commission from some of the back links in this short article, but we hardly ever let this to affect our content. This revenue allows to fund journalism across The Evening Regular. Breaking NEWS West Brom -3 Aston Villa: Sam Allardyce commences Baggies reign with significant derby defeat immediately after Jake Livermore purple

This weekend get a £10 absolutely free guess with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Very same Activity Multi on the Leading League.