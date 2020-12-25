Liverpool vs West Brom, Leading League What time is kick-off, what Television set channel is it on and what is our prediction?

West Brom skipper Jake Livermore starts a three-match suspension adhering to the midfielder’s pink card in the 3- defeat to Aston Villa, Albion’s initially activity under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Matheus Pereira is again obtainable just after finishing a three-video game ban of his personal.

Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Sam Area and Hal Robson-Kanu stay sidelined.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Phillips, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Shaqiri, Keita, Minamino, Origi.

Provisional West Brom squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Sawyers, Robinson, Austin, Grant, Edwards.

PA

What have we explained about the clubs?

Jamie Carragher’s newest column is on Mohamed Salah – and why he need to continue to be at Liverpool.

He writes here:

Liverpool are in a diverse position in 2020 to when Suarez, Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso moved from Anfield to Spain. They still left for footballing motives. No-a person leaving Liverpool nowadays can say they will boost their possibilities of profitable trophies. Philippe Coutinho’s knowledge at the Nou Camp tells us that.Liverpool can dominate in England and Europe – or surely obstacle for the Leading League and Champions League – each and every year Klopp is in cost. Fitness permitting, Salah is confirmed to score more than 200 plans and continue on to break information if he stays on Merseyside for his prime years.

What are the odds?

Liverpool 1/10

Draw 17/2

West Brom 22/1

What is our prediction?

Not even a new manager bounce can surely help bridge the gap amongst equally sides. Liverpool to get their festive schedule off to a flier at Anfield. Liverpool 4 West Brom .