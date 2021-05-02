Liverpool Transfer News: New forwards Targeted ahead of the next season

News from Premier League as Liverpool might go ahead in signing top promising talents rather than racing for big names across Europe.

The recent form of Liverpool has caused several problems in their upcoming plans for future.

Several players will decide to leave the club, as Liverpool might not qualify for Champions League football next season. That’ll help them raise funds amid the financial crisis.

The unsettling injuries of the defenders made the worse out of this season. The Premier League Champions after 30 years have slipped down to 6th position on the table this season.

The club might not decide to spend huge this summer, but they will focus upon promising talents across Europe.

Andre Silva from German Bundesliga

Andre Silva, the Eintracht Frankfurt forward has impressed a lot this season. With 25 goals in Bundesliga, he has turned out as a prominent striker for Frankfurt.

Andre Silva is under the radar of Liverpool

He currently stands 5th on the European Golden Boot race, with shooting accuracy better than Lewandowski and Haaland.

The 25 years old FC Porto academy graduate has played for AC Milan. He spent a few seasons in Sevilla and Frankfurt as a loanee from Milan. Then joined Frankfurt permanently in 2020.

Patson Daka from Austrian club RB Salzburg

The 22 years old joined RB Salzburg from the Zambian club Celtic FC in 2017. He remained as a back up forward but made his mark after Erling Haaland moved to Borussia Dortmund.

Patson Daka scored 31 goals from 38 appearances this season. He has also provided 10 assists as well. Although former Salzburg player Takumi Minamino couldn’t prove himself at Liverpool. Hopes are certainly high with Patson Daka.

According to https://t.co/LBYaNsEbyd Patson Daka is on Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City & Man United's wishlist.

RB Salzburg want at least €20m.

Daka has scored 20 goals in 18 league games, 5 goals in 5 Cup games; despite a long spell out due to injury.#afc — Gilles 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@GrimandiTweetss) March 22, 2021

Raphinha from Leeds United

The Brazilian International and Leeds United Right winger have come under Liverpool’s radar. The 24 years old joined Leeds last season from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.

Man City join Liverpool in race to sign Raphinha, according to reports#LFC https://t.co/yfXhEas7UZ pic.twitter.com/6EUrCc3jQz — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 30, 2021

Raphinha has scored SIX goals this season, with SIX assists in 26 Premier League appearances. He has an excellent ability to make clean passes and create chances.

Liverpool might consider him as back up option because of his Premier League experience of one year.

Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven

The 22 years old Dutch International has acquired much interest from Merseyside. Liverpool has generally avoided dealing with any player managed by agent Mino Raiola. But they might decide to break the taboo this time.

👀 | Liverpool are in pole position to secure the services of PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen, who Jürgen Klopp sees as a replacement for Divock Origi.



Barcelona and Juventus are also keen on the £25m-rated player.



[Voetbal International] pic.twitter.com/4ISHLqpj73 — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 29, 2021

Donyell Malen has scored 17 goals in 29 appearances for PSV Eindhoven in Dutch league Eredivisie. The Ajax academy graduate played TWO years for the Arsenal B team before joining the PSV youth division in 2017.

Liverpool has made a shortlist of FOUR players, with an excellent track record for their respective teams. The club knows that they can’t afford big names, hence they will decide to fall for promising prospects, and improve them under Jurgen Klopp.