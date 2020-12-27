Liverpool squander possession as West Brom receive deserved Anfield attract

There were being no surprises in Sam Allardyce’s established-up, with his facet delighted to concede possession and dropping into a low block which usually resembled a 6-4- formation.

But it was not enough to stifle the predatory instincts of Sadio Mane who controlled Joel Matip’s chipped pass on his chest in advance of volleying into the bottom corner in the 12th minute.

That was to be Liverpool’s sole shot on target in the to start with fifty percent inspite of boasting over 80 for every cent possession.

Karlan Grant experienced a golden opportunity to stage the scores in the next half, having the far better of next-fifty percent substitute Rhys Williams – on for the injured Joel Matip – ahead of Semi Ajayi headed household seven minutes from time.