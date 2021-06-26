Liverpool shows massive interest in Donyell Malen

Transfer news from Premier League as Liverpool interested in replacing their forward line this summer with Dutch forward Donyell Malen.

The 2019 UCL winner and 2020 Premier League champion Liverpool spent a troubling 2021 season. Manager Jurgen Klopp had a hard time coping up with the injury list this season.

Liverpool also noticed the reduction in their goal scoring efficiency. Except Mohamed Salah, every other striker couldn’t perform according to their profile.

Hence, Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to replace Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane with new agile players this summer.

Liverpool monitoring Dutch forward Donyell Malen

Donyell Malen, the 22 years old forward currently serving his National duty with Netherlands in EURO 2020 campaign. Although he played around 90 minutes in their 3 group stage games where he scored 2 goals.

Donyell Malen has graduated from Ajax youth academy in 2015 as he joined the Arsenal youth division. Arsenal made him play in their U18 and U23 squad in 2 years of spell. He was then sold off to Dutch club PSV in 2017.

Donyell has played in their senior division since 2018. And this season, he has played 45 games for PSV in all competition where he scored 27 goals and assisted 10 times.

The Reds have shown interest in signing Donyell Malen.



The only stopping block is Mino Raiola but Liverpool are working on that relationship. Would be delighted if the club signed him #LFC https://t.co/gacP57fkyX — Matt Thielen (@MattThielen) June 25, 2021

Jurgen Klopp wants Donyell to pair with Diogo Jota

Liverpool is currently monitoring the player in EURO. He has a market value of around £27 Million with a contract with PSV until 2024.

Hence, Liverpool might decide to bring him in Premier League and create a deep strength in their squad for next season.