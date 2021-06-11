Liverpool race with Atalanta for Wijnaldum replacement

Transfer News from Premier League as Liverpool desperate to sign Atalanta target Tuen Koopmeiners replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

PSG has made themselves a favourite to sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a free transfer. The Barcelona bound Dutch mid-fielder received an offer that reported as more than double from PSG to what Barca offered.

Wijnaldum has played an important role for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp this season; to manage the troubling fragile defence as the holding midfielder.

But with his departure confirmed, Liverpool desperate to find Wijnaldum replacement.

Liverpool joins race with Atalanta for Dutch replacement

A 23 years old Dutch defensive mid-fielder went up on the transfer wishlist for Liverpool. Tuen Koopmeiners plays for Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar since he graduated from their academy.

Tuen Koopmeiners, the answer to our ball progression problems!! pic.twitter.com/Esx4gNxrbH — Wilo🇵🇸 (@ftbltrilogy) May 14, 2021

He has a profile similar to Georginio Wijnaldum. Tuen played 40 games this season, including UCL qualification and Europa League games. He scored 17 goals and provided 7 assists overall.

The Alkmaar captain remained in contact with AS Roma for a long time. But reports suggest that Atalanta has prepared to welcome him soon to their team with a good footballing project.

Liverpool should raise their offer for Koopmeiners

Currently, Tuen Koopmeiners has joined Georginio Wijnaldum at Netherlands camp for UEFA EURO 2020.

Hence, Liverpool should remain confident with their offer and Jurgen Klopp should promise a better footballing facility at Merseyside. And Georginio Wijnaldum might play a key role in convincing Tuen to choose Liverpool over Atalanta.