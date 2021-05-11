Liverpool Transfer Target on Calhanoglu and Florian Thauvin

Transfer News from Premier League as Liverpool plan to ask AC Milan about Hakan Calhanoglu and Marseille for Florian Thauvin.

Liverpool has recently revealed their financial figures for last year. They’ve endured a loss of £46 Million last season until May 2020.

But they also need to figure out solutions to problems that will come in near future. Players’ wages and contracts remain a priority amid the financial crisis.

Hence, Liverpool Sporting Director Micheal Edwards will have to plan back-ups for players leaving Anfield.

Hakan Calhanoglu turkish player linked with liverpool transfer target

Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan

The 27 years old Turkish player had a brilliant impact on AC Milan’s success this season. The attacking midfielder has played 39 games for Milan this season, and have scored 9 goals and provided 11 assists.

The presence of the creative player in the mid-field adds a clear advantage to AC Milan. Arguably, his style of play rhymes with styles of Bruno Fernandes and Jack Grealish in Serie A.

Moreover, his contract will expire in June 2021, and Liverpool will look to capitalize the situation.

Florian Thauvin from Marseille

The 28 years old versatile forward remains available for a Free incoming transfer window. The French winger Florian Thauvin has played in Premier League for Newcastle before returning back to Marseille.

Florian Thauvin can play on either side of the field, for his wing play. This season, he has scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists from 43 games in all competitions.

Liverpool will look to make a lower investment this season as well, and focus to build a team for UEFA competitions next season.