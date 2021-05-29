Liverpool close to signing Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig

Transfer News from Premier League as Liverpool keen to sign French defender Ibrahima Konate for £40 Million from Leipzig this summer.

The Premier League 2020 Champion Liverpool suffered a lot of injuries this season. Manager Jurgen Klopp had to go through tough time in fielding his players.

At a point of time this season, Liverpool had all four of the 1st team defenders out injured. They’ve managed to finish in top 4, and will hope to have Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip all back in squad.

But Liverpool doesn’t want to take the risk and go through tough times again. Hence, they eye Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

French U21 defender Ibrahima Konate close to signing for Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate completed his medical test

The 22 years old [birthdate: 25th May] French defender graduated from PSG Youth academy. He played at FC Sochaux and their sub-ordinate youth clubs before joining Leipzig in 2017.

Liverpool has prepared a £40 Million offer for RB Leipzig, to pay the release clause of his contract, which is until 2023.

Liverpool are now progressing in negotiations for Fabinho’s new contract, he’s open to stay and extend the agreement. Ibrahima Konaté clause has been triggered and he’s already completed his medical days ago: he’s a Liverpool player, never been in doubt. Official soon. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/HMqDRtScR8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has already signed a deal with Bayern Munich. Hence, Leipzig might show some reluctance to let go Ibrahima Konate.

This season, the Frenchman has played 21 games in all competition for Leipzig. And Liverpool certainly considers him a frequent starter along with Van Dijk in Liverpool defense.