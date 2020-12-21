Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp gain Staff and Mentor of the Year prizes at BBC Sports Identity of the Calendar year awards

Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson been given their awards at Sunday’s ceremony in Salford immediately after ending the club’s 30-year hold out for a major-flight triumph by storming to the Premier League title in a tricky 2019/20 time delayed and greatly altered by the coronavirus disaster.

Liverpool – who had been pressured to celebrate that results devoid of admirers because of to Covid-19 – are at the moment on system to defend that title and will guide the Premier League at Christmas for the third 12 months in a row after Saturday’s 7- thrashing of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

“My team justifies it,” Klopp said. “They did an remarkable occupation. It’s a blend of talent, character, want and then as well as the electrical power of the club, which is genuinely a massive just one … that all comes collectively and we could become champions. It was a great second.”

With a grin, he additional: “Getting this prize in Manchester by the way would make it even sweeter.”

