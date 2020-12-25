Liverpool ace Joe Gomez is heading to be earth course and Premier League celebrity, predicts Daniel Sturridge

DANIEL STURRIDGE has backed former Liverpool staff-mate Joe Gomez to grow to be entire world class.

The 23-yr-old England defender was a standout performer last yr as the Reds won their very first tile in 30-a long time.

1

He formed a rock-sound partnership with Virgil Van Dijk, as Jurgen Klopp’s aspect stormed the Premier League.

There have been fears above ex-Charlton centre-again Gomez’s harm file, with a spate of very long-phrase problems.

But Sturridge reckons his former Anfield pal has all the instruments and ability to be just one of the greatest in the earth.

He instructed the The Lovely Game Podcast: “Coaching in opposition to Joe Gomez when I was at Liverpool, I was imagining, ‘ok, ok’.

“I’m hoping to twist you up, alright interesting, you are powerful, alright interesting yeah, you are quickly yeah, you’re not worried to be soiled, you have obtained it all.

“You appear at him and you think, yeah he’s following.

“He’s heading to be in that class you can see it, he’s likely to be in that class down the line.”

Sturridge also named Van Dijk as a person of the most effective and hardest defenders he has at any time confronted.

The 31-12 months-old also picked out Manchester Metropolis legend Vincent Kompany and Chelsea terrific John Terry as other best centre-backs he experienced taken on.

The ex-West Brom striker is now with out a club immediately after leaving Turkish aspect Trabzonspor in March.