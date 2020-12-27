Liverpool 1- West Brom Stay! Most recent score, goal updates, crew information, Tv set and Leading League match stream today

Liverpool had the luxury of shelling out Christmas at the leading of the Premier League table and now they appear to continue their excellent the latest variety from West Brom.

The champions have appeared again to their ideal in the latest months, destroying Crystal Palace 7- very last weekend, and have the probability to go 5 details crystal clear the moment all over again.

Jurgen Klopp’s adult males will also have 2,000 fans present at Anfield, with Liverpool and Everton the only two prime flight golf equipment now authorized spectators as they are found in areas beneath Tier 2 coronavirus limitations.

That signifies it seems a tall get for a having difficulties West Brom aspect who are looking for their initial points below Sam Allardyce, getting been beaten 3- at residence by Aston Villa in the previous England boss’ first video game in cost very last weekend.

Klopp hasn't gone evenly on the Baggies, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all setting up.