Live stream, Tv channel, group news and kick-off time for TONIGHT’s Leading League clash

LIVERPOOL face Southampton tonight in their initially Leading League fixture of 2021.

The Reds are traveling large at the leading of the league and will acquire a different phase nearer to a likely title retention with a earn in excess of the Saints on the south coast.

1

What time does Southampton vs Liverpool kick-off?

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Monday January 4 – Right now.

The match will get position at St Mary’s Stadium.

There will be no enthusiasts in attendance for the clash as Southampton is in tier 2 of the government’s coronavirus limits.

What channel is it and can it be dwell streamed?

Southampton’s clash with Liverpool will be proven stay on Sky Athletics Leading League and Sky Sports activities Major Event.

All of the action will be accessible for reside streaming on the Sky Go and NOW Television set apps, both equally of which can be downloaded on to your cellular or pill machine.

You can also capture the activity on a Smart Tv, so lengthy as it carries NOW Tv set.

Workforce news

Liverpool have additional personal injury issues to fret about forward of a clash they just need to earn to keep a grip on the top of the league.

Joel Matip is out of action just after struggling an adductor injuries in the 1-1 attract with West Brom very last weekend.

Naby Keita is continue to out of action with a muscle issue, which he also picked up in the attract with the Baggies.

Both Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas are not going to be prepared for the video game due to the fact oe knee injuries.

Both of those Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are even now sidelined with very long-term knee injuries as properly.

Odds

Southampton – 4/1

Attract – 3/1

Liverpool – 4/6

*Odds courtesy of Ladbrokes and suitable at time of publication.