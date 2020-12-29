live score and most up-to-date updates from the Hawthorns

On the surface area, it is hard to assume of two professionals extra dissimilar than Sam Allardyce and Marcelo Bielsa.

On the a single hand, you will find Significant Sam: profoundly unfashionable, maligned for his pragmatism and caricatured as the best meat-and-potatoes, blood-and-thunder, lump-it-very long supervisor. On the other, there’s El Loco: beloved by lovers and other coaches, criticised for his lofty idealism and seared on to the general public consciousness for his eccentricity, intellectualism and enduring mystique.

The real truth is that both of those men are capable of defying expectations. When West Brom developed a textbook case in point of Allardycismo towards Liverpool previous weekend – securing a 1-1 attract at Anfield with a minimal above 20 for each cent possession – Allardyce has manufactured a profession out of frustrating highly acclaimed groups with intelligent performances.

Bielsa, in the meantime, responded to the furore which followed Leeds’ frantic 6-2 defeat to Manchester United by orchestrating a limited 1- win towards Burnley on Sunday. When there are few things a lot more futile than criticising Leeds for their attacking zeal – Bielsa notoriously refuses to budge on his concepts – they are not a just one-trick group, as evidenced by the reality that 1- is their most prevalent profitable scoreline this year.

That implies that we could be in for a activity of cat and mouse at the Hawthorns. West Brom and Leeds may have contrasting kinds, but equally of them will be searching to spring traps and surprises.

Asked about Bielsa in advance of the match, Allardyce said: “I have acquired to operate out why he is so mad.

“It is really not ‘crazy’, it can be far more his intelligence and his exclusive model. I imagine that it serves the gamers and stands the club in excellent stead.”

As for his tactical technique to the game, Allardyce instructed that West Brom will abide by a counter-attacking blueprint.

“When you are heading to enjoy from Leeds you know that we are attempting to quit them being as adventurous as they are, but also, can we expose the weaknesses and the gaps and areas that they leave when they do go all-out attack?”