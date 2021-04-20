live score and latest updates as fans protest and breakaway plans hit buffers

Good evening and welcome to our live blog coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton. Fans are protesting along the Fulham Road as they make their feelings known about the Stamford Bridge side’s participation in the much-hated European Super League.

Brighton’s players will warm up with T-shirts protesting against the proposed European Super League ahead of their Premier League match against Chelsea this evening (writes Jason Burt)

The T-shirts will bear the same slogans as those shown by the Leeds United players before they faced Liverpool on Monday evening at Elland Road which so infuriated Jurgen Klopp. They read: “Champions League: Earn it” on the front. On the reverse there was a second slogan: “Football is for the fans”.

Brighton will follow that lead with the other clubs facing so-called ‘Big Six’ opposition expected to follow suit. West Ham United’s players will wear the shirts ahead of their game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Before then Southampton are away to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and Aston Villa host Manchester City with Everton travelling to Arsenal on Friday. Newcastle United are away to Liverpool on Saturday. All 14 of the Premier League clubs who have been excluded are expected to wear the shirts.

Sam Dean writes: “This all just feels extraordinary. Hundreds of Chelsea fans outside Stamford Bridge, ahead of a match against Brighton behind closed doors, singing songs about Florentino Perez.”