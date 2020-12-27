live rating and most current updates from Anfield

Liverpool and Everton the only sides permitted to have supporters at the minute. 2,000 in at Anfield currently. But it can be the people who make the first attacking enjoy.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Rhys Williams, Phillips, Kelleher, Neco Williams.

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Gibbs, Sawyers, Phillips, Robinson, Gallagher, Diangana, Ahearne-Grant. Subs: Matheus Pereira, Grosicki, Austin, Harper, Krovinovic, Ivanovic, Edwards, Peltier, Button.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)