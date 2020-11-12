News

Live 10 a.m. Friday: Star colleagues answer your queries following bombshell report reveals Ontario rejected information from its COVID-19 specialists

November 12, 2020
The Star reported Ontario rejected its very own personal health agency’s guidance when it established its own colour-coded program for COVID-19 limitations.

Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters Friday that the frame was”made after full consultation and guidance” from two specialist advisory groups. However one team told the Star that it wasn’t consulted, and also a part of another band said she never watched the last program before it had been published.

The bombshell report sparked outrage throughout the state, and several Ontarians are still searching for answers.

Star colleagues Jennifer Yang and Kate Allen, that struck the exclusive narrative, can answer your questions regarding the brand new COVID-19 frame right here in 10 a.m. Friday.

