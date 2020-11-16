Listen to Your Crown’s Season 4 Soundtrack

Princess Diana’s coming on The Crown year four could only mean 1 thing: it is the’80therefore, infant. And rest assuredthe struck Netflix series goes in over the decades, by shoulder pads into the debut of Margaret Thatcher. But, among the greatest parts about the series adopting the’80s is that The Crown‘s year four soundtrack is filled with classic jams in the likes of Billy Joel, Duran Duran, and The Treatment.

As always, The Crown‘s audio options are wonderfully diverse. Hans Zimmer’s operatic theme music nevertheless highlights the royal intro, also there are tons of classical tunes and oldies thrown to the mixture, yet this year, more than previously, the music is still… well, cool. That is thanks in big part to Emma Corrin’s Diana.

The coming of the Princess of Wales adds a youthfulness into the show that just was not there before. Whether she is dancing her feelings into a Elton John tune or roller-skating throughout Buckingham Palace while listening to”Girls on Film,” audio plays a major part in Diana’s arc. This consequently results in The Crown serving up its very best set of songs so far — and we have gathered them all for you in a rockin’ gallery.