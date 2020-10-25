Listen To ThisLet’s Go For A Ride!

Entertainment

October 25, 2020
1 Min Read
Listen To This: Let's Go For A Ride!

Omar Apollo has been born and raised in Indiana to Mexican parents. ) He grew up playing to their songs along with also his own influences and he is currently putting out something similar to some modern day Maxwell! ) So right into it!

He has gotten some awesome cosigns and tunes containing Perezcious faves Ruel and Kali Uchis, however the only we’d love to share now and we’ve been vibing for some time is So great.

It has more of a positive flair than his normal fare. It is super hot rollerskating songs!

Check out it over!

Subsequently CLICK HERE to hear greater in Omar Apollo! )

