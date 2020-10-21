Listen to this Following We Collided Soundtrack

We Collided is not officially out before Oct. 23, but it does not mean we must wait till afterward to appreciate the soundtrack. Like the original Later movie, the next episode of Anna Todd’s bestselling book show is full of bops, from Dove Cameron to Small Mix into Kim Petras. It includes a throwback to The Fray’s”Heartbeat,” which matches perfectly as the background to Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) rollercoaster love. If you are like us, and now you are counting the days down before After We Collided premieres, those tunes should hold you over till then. Enjoy!