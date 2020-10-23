Listen to The Magic Gang’s surprise new single ‘Somebody Like You’

The Magic Gang have shared a surprise new single – listen to ‘Somebody Like You’ below.

The new song follows the four-piece’s second album ‘Death Of The Party’, which came out at the end of August.

Speaking of the new track, the band said: “Even though the album just came out, we’ve been writing non-stop (there’s not much else to do) so we thought why sit on this song?

“It’s also the first song we’ve self-produced, we’ve been learning a bit about that in lockdown too. The song is about enduring friendship. Lockdown was the longest Kris and Paeris had gone without seeing each other since they were eight-years-old.”

Listen to ‘Somebody Like You’ below.

Giving ‘Death Of The Party’ a four-star review, NME wrote: “As well as treading grittier lyrical ground that makes them more relatable, ‘Death Of The Party’ represents a musical step forward for the band. In the vein of ‘Make A Sound’, sweeping strings punctuate many of the songs here, fleshing out their songwriting chops.

“Here, The Magic Gang have acted on pure instinct and feeling. This is an album that, despite its recognition of the downside of things, ends up as a more reassuring – and more real – listen than their debut. With its collage of genres and refusal to co-opt modern trends, album two finds the band moving towards something timeless.”

Watch NME‘s In Conversation interview with The Magic Gang about all things ‘Death Of The Party’ above.

The band are set to hit the road for a UK tour, including headline dates and rescheduled shows supporting Blossoms, next year.