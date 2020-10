It has Jack Antonoff written around it! )

Electricity soda done trendy!

Patrick Martin‘s Stranger Nights is really a jewel of a tune which has seemingly been dismissed by the masses — and that is such a pity.

Here is the sort of tune that makes you need to bounce and twirl and sing together!

S O caked! Fantastic lyrics! A tune which excels in the chorus!

It’s a +!!!!

Check out it over!

Subsequently CLICK HERE to hear more songs out of Patrick Martin! )