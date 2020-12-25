Listen to SZA’s dreamy new song ‘Good Days’

SZA has share a brand name new music identified as ‘Good Days’ – scroll down the site to listen to it now.

The keep track of is only the star’s second solo release of 2020 next the single ‘Hit Different’, which showcased an physical appearance from Ty Dolla $ign.

Released before nowadays (December 25), ‘Good Days’ is the b-facet to ‘Hit Different’. It was originally teased at the stop of the video clip for that previous one. It also functions backing vocals from Grammy-nominated London musician Jacob Collier.

“Still wanna check out, however believe in excellent times, superior times,” they sing on the chorus. “Always within/ Fantastic day living in my brain.” Pay attention to the observe down below now.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=oh64haEP9g8

When SZA dropped ‘Hit Different’ in September, it marked her first piece of new new music as a lead artist because her 2017 debut album ‘CTRL’.

The musician experienced been teasing new tunes for some time in advance of the single’s arrival, sharing her mother’s reaction to it back again in July. “Such prosperous variants in texture, tone and tempos,” SZA’s mum told her daughter by way of text information.

“And I was surprised and touched by the sweet homage to your granny. Really like it and really like you and thank you so a great deal for stepping out of what is cozy to share it with me. I sense so special.”

When ‘CTRL’ was launched in 2017, NME gave it 4 stars out of five, praising it for “effortlessly wind[ing] between narratives and genres like it’s child’s play”. “This is not a star in the producing, it’s a absolutely-fledged expertise who’s nearly demonstrating off,” the assessment added.