Listen to Playboi Carti’s long-awaited new album ‘Whole Lotta Red’

Playboi Carti produced his long-awaited new album ‘Whole Lotta Red’ earlier today (December 25).

Arriving on the final ‘New Songs Friday’ of 2020, the report has been executive made by Kanye West.

The 24-keep track of album characteristics appearances from Long run (‘Teen X’), Kid Cudi (‘M3tamorphosis’), and West (‘Go2DaMoon’). Listen to the album and see the whole tracklist below now.

‘Rockstar Made’‘Go2DaMoon (feat. Kanye West)’‘Stop Breathing’‘Beno!’‘JumpOutTheHouse’‘M3tamorphosis (feat. Kid Cudi)’‘Slay3r’‘No Sl33p’‘New Tank’‘Teen X (feat. Foreseeable future)’‘Meh’‘Vamp Anthem’‘New N3on’‘Control’‘Punk Monk’‘On That Time’‘King Vamp’‘Place’‘Sky’‘Over’‘ILoveUIHateU’‘Die4Guy’‘Not PLaying’‘F33l Lik3 Dyin’

Asserting the album and its release date on Twitter right away on Monday (December 21), Carti identified as ‘Whole Lotta Red’ “mY b3sT w0rk Still,” just before confirming on a independent tweet that it would land on “12/25”.

mY b3sT w0rk But .

12/25 > 💋

AHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhI t0LD U ! I L0v3 u PRE 0RDeR NOW https://t.co/bo2tQdFhR1 pic.twitter.com/w758TTL3B7

Past month, Carti previewed his collaboration with West in a online video clip which saw the Atlanta indigenous dancing all around to the new music in a dimly lit studio, with the monitor opening with an intro by the ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper ahead of a prolonged instrumental breakdown.

‘Whole Lotta Red’ is Playboi Carti’s 2nd complete duration album adhering to his debut ‘Die Lit’ in 2018. Prior to that, he unveiled his debut eponymous mixtape in 2017.

The rapper has been teasing his new album for much more than a yr. Past July, Carti mentioned he required it to be out “in the future 60 days” and told The FADER that he experienced as numerous as 50 tracks in the bank for the album.

A collaboration with Drake was also rumoured to be showing up on the history. Back in April, Drake appeared on an OVO Mark Instagram Dwell DJ session exactly where he shared a snippet of the track, which is at present identified as ‘Pain 1993.’