Listen to Miley Cyrus along with Stevie Nicks’s”Edge of Midnight”

Miley Cyrus was really beating it with her latest mixture of cover performances and only releases, along with her most recent fall is fundamentally the cherry on top of everything. Within an unexpected treat before the introduction of her forthcoming album Vinyl Hearts, Cyrus published a remix of”Midnight Sky” including musical star Stevie Nicks! The Fleetwood Mac vocalist combined the 27-year old singer to its smoky-voiced remix titled”Edge of Midnight,” that is a smart name to mention the tune’s mashup of”Midnight Sky” along with Nicks’s 1981 hit”Edge of Seventeen.” The latter seemed Nicks’s first solo record Bella Donna and has been initially defeated in”Midnight Sky” at a subtle homage.

“@StevieNicks has consistently been my idol & an inspiration. It is an honour to now call her friend and collaborator,” Cyrus composed for the tune’s introduction on Instagram. Nicks shared a similar opinion on her webpage, composing that cooperating with Cyrus had been”Magical!” And she”enjoyed singing together with her” Do not we love it if legends operate collectively?!

“Edge of Midnight” will look to Vinyl Hearts as it drops Nov. 27, as well as the first monitor and Cyrus’s (legendary ) covers of Blondie’s”Heart of Glass” as well as The Cranberries'”Zombie.” Single-player also has said a word of a music video to your single, and that I understand we are in a sin, but certainly we can produce something work? I will even have a Zoom collab now!

And even in case you’ve got the nagging sense that you have heard Waddy Wachtel’s unmistakable 16th-note guitar riff from the start of the tune, your memory isn’t deceiving you! “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child also examples the riff, in addition to Nicks from the audio video. Discuss iconic tunes!